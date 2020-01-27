iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $96.06. 5,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,256. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08.

