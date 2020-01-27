iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

