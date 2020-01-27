iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.39, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.14% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

