iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Cwm LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,222 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 1.9% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $148,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 75,705 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of INTF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.