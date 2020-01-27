iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.03, approximately 2,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

