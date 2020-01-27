iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186,282 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $5.10 on Monday, hitting $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.35. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $225.01.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

