iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.09. 2,216,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,249,063. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

