iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 250,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,135 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 182,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.64. 180,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,272. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.99 and a 52 week high of $115.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

