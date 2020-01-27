iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 1,217,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

