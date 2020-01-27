iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after buying an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,238,000 after purchasing an additional 324,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 339,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,507 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 1,217,087 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

