iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.72, 7,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

