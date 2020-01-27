iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $183.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

