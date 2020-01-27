iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

