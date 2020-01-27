iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,803,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.52. 18,476,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.