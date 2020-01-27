iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $196.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.