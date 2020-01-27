iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.22

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.22 and last traded at $118.16, with a volume of 16406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

