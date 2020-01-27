iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Decreased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter.

ITA traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.05. 146,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average of $223.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

