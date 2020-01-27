iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.56

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.