iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.26% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.30. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $134.38 and a 52-week high of $171.41.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.