J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.66 ($3.09).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.68). 5,139,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.43. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.