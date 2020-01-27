James J. Filler Purchases 188 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,062.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at $66,929,419.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.18. 7,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

