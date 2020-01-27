JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $724.54

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $724.54 and traded as high as $838.40. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at $829.00, with a volume of 979,149 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 824.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 724.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

