Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 1,219 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38.

On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $9,684.18.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. 959,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,780. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

