Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 1,219 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $9,684.18.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $227,331.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. 959,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,780. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit