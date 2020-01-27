John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires Shares of 9,486 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. 32,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,944. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

