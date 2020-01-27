John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $63,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 1,573,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit