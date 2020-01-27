John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $63,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 1,573,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

