John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

