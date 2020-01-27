John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases Shares of 1,237 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 638,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.97. 96,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.