John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $7.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.75. 246,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

