Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) shares rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.25 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), approximately 5,453 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.74).

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.10.

In related news, insider James Stuart Cumming purchased 25,000 shares of Journeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,443.04).

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

