JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.03), 110,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 868% from the average session volume of 11,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.31 ($4.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million and a PE ratio of -19.49.

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

