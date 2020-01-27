K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,431. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

