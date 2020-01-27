K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.44. 28,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average is $238.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.62 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

