K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $829,000 Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. 12,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.58. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.