K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $829,000 Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
TILE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. 12,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.58. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
