K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $274.21. 18,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,225. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

