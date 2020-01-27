K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,900 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 184,420 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.