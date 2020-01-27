K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,380 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tucows were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.3% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 17,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tucows presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.