K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FirstService by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $100.19. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

