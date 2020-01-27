K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Astronics worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Astronics by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $28.01. 12,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

