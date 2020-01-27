Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $783.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.