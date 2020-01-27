Kenneth E. Thompson Sells 32,140 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.95. 631,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,705. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

