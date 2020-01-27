Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on KEQU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of KEQU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486. The company has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of -0.53. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

