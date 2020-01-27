Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Cut by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.33. 760,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,629. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.