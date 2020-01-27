KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 36.3% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOP. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.19. 101,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,578. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

