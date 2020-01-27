Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 997,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

