L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of LB opened at $20.74 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. L Brands’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

