Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.50. The company had a trading volume of 313,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $181.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average of $169.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

