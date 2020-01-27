Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Lake Shore Bancorp accounts for 3.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock remained flat at $$15.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $16.24.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

