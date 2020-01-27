Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

