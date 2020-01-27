Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to “Hold” at Siebert Williams Shank

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

LPI opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

