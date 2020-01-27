LATOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $23.56 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS, LATOKEN and HitBTC. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $23.56 million and $29,294.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

